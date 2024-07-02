The 2 biggest dietary mistakes that throw off your energy levels

(STUDY FINDS) -- Do you constantly feel tired or lethargic throughout the day? Do you ever just feel like your energy levels are unstable and all over the place? There are a number of factors that can cause these issues, but diet is often overlooked. In fact, a lot of foods we associate with “better energy” may actually do more harm than good in the long run. Here are the two most common dietary habits that you should consider cutting back on for more stable energy throughout the day.

Consuming too many energy drinks

Red Bull, 5-Hour Energy, and Monster are just some of the popular energy drinks on the market. Energy drinks all have caffeine, but they usually contain other things, like sugar, high doses of B vitamins, and amino acids like taurine. Obviously, they can help you out in the moment if you’re feeling tired, but regularly drinking these beverages can come with risks.

