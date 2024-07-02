(NEW YORK POST) – Two frontrunners have emerged in the race to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s second in command: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

Shapiro, 51, and Kelly, 60, each represent 2024 swing states Democrats badly need to win in November. “Shapiro is toward the top,” said one insider familiar with the back and forth. “Locking down Pennsylvania would change the entire trajectory of the race.” Another prominent Democrat on the Hill warned talks were still “fluid.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump famously turned the long-blue Keystone state red in the 2016 election. While not as critical as Pennsylvania, Arizona — which President Biden and Harris won in 2020 — could stay in the Democratic column with Kelly on her ticket, supporters said.