(RVM NEWS) – Two nudists, Pete Sferra of San Jose and Lloyd Fishback of San Francisco, became unexpected heroes in the Castro area of San Francisco last week. As they strolled through the neighborhood on July 2, the naked duo spotted a “crazy kind of pirate guy” wielding a blowtorch and threatening a tourist on the street.

According to reports, a video captured the moment when a bystander managed to grab the blowtorch just before the attacker attempted to assault the tourist.

Petros Fanourgiakis, owner of Aegean Delights, confirmed that the attacker had threatened to burn the tourist’s face before the heroic intervention by Sferra and Fishback.