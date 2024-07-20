Having established that the lone shooter narrative does not stand up to logical scrutiny – a conclusion shared by growing numbers of common-sense Americans – questions remain that seem to invite further investigation. Simple logic is the rule here. We will be waiting a while on “evidence” from a compromised FBI.

The central question, appallingly overlooked by most of the talking heads permitted to speak publicly on the issue, concerns the stark doubts as to how Mr. Crooks chose the roof that he did, in the attempt on President Trump’s life.

Many questions about the shooter are best answered by other questions:

1. A claim has been added into the conversation that the shooter used a drone for reconnaissance earlier. And he was seen, that day, walking in the area near the building he used. Did he spot a flaw in the protection and take advantage of the opportunity?

2. We now know it was pre-planned, as he didn’t just happen to bring a rifle and then spot an eleven-foot ladder to a perch with a clear line of sight. What was he looking for?

3. Was he working from the hope that the Secret Service would leave a lucky lapse in the iron-clad ring of protection they are famous for? And that he would happen to find it?

4. Or was he simply confirming the information he already had?

5. Can we therefore conclude that he had advanced knowledge of the opening left to him?

6. If he had no reason to believe he might safely penetrate security with a weapon, why would he make the attempt?

7. It has been suggested that he may have pre-positioned the weapon. Could he have been sure it would not be found, given the measures the Secret Service is known to employ?

8. Are not all the scenarios pointing to a lone gunman suggesting that he set out on a mission, the success of which must have seemed doubtful in the extreme?

9. Witnesses have reported he was a lousy shot (?). Proponents of the lone shooter have suggested that he must have gotten better. Is there any supporting testimony to that?

10. Reportedly he had almost zero online presence. He allegedly had three encrypted overseas phone lines on two phones. Is this even true? Will the FBI tell us as fast as they came up with Hunter’s laptop?

Other questions follow, concerning the security detail, especially concerning the temps:

11. Will any honest investigations take place that include the well-merited suspicion that the temporary members of the security detail, borrowed from HSI, were willful in failing to protect the president?

12. Will any investigations take place that include the suspicion that they were complicit to an attempt to assassinate the president?

13. Will investigators dare visit the implications of Jill Biden’s coincidental surprise event in Pittsburgh, which ciphered away agents normally part of Trump’s detail?

14. Will investigators dare look into any and all communications, prior to the attempt, made to or from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, or her longtime friend, Dr. Jill Biden, who we’re told helped get her the job?

15. Will there be inquiries into the backgrounds of the agents that replaced those sent to Jill Biden’s event? Who were they? Have any accompanied the “Big Guy” overseas or had any other long-time associations with the Biden family?

16. How many normal SS protocols were unaccomplished that coincide with the success of the shooter to get into position and fire on Mr. Trump?

17. Is it normal for “our snipers” to hold their fire, while they have a shooter in their sites, aiming at the one being protected, until he fires off eight rounds?

18. And who was it who ordered them not to fire on the assassin, before he fired?

19. Who, exactly, decided not to cover the infamous roof? Who should have? Who will be held accountable?

20. Who, having been warned of the man, with a rifle, on the roof, in the line of sight, allowed Trump to mount the stage?

Finally, the explanations offered so far from Kimberly Cheadle do nothing to lessen our doubts. In fact, everything we have heard is implausible and begs greater suspicions. The info they are now dripping on us is all suspect, and should be dismissed unless credibly verified.

