(COWBOY STATE DAILY) – Anastasia Harbour remembers a few searing images of her 4-year-old daughter lying unconscious on concrete, after the girl fell from a second-story window last month.

The rest of the memory is dark and bitten around the edges. Serafina “Fifi” Blue Day was playing in a second-story bedroom with other girls at a friend’s house in Sheridan the evening of June 10, two months after she turned 4.

Harbour was upstairs watching the girls play. The window was open, and she shut it, Harbour recalled. When all the little girls ran downstairs, Harbour followed. She sat down for a moment, and the girls ran back upstairs without her, shrieking happily, she said. Unbeknownst to her, someone (one of the kids?) re-opened the window.