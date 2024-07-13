(HEADLINE USA) – Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has released records showing that the Department of Health and Human Services sent at least two unaccompanied migrant children to homes with ties to the El Salvadoran gang, La Mara Salvatrucha, more commonly known as MS-13.

The records released by Grassley on Thursday follow a Senate roundtable on Tuesday. There, two HHS whistleblowers testified about “taxpayer-funded child slavery” being conducted with the government’s full knowledge and tacit consent.

According to the records released by Grassley, in September 2021 the HHS sent one female unaccompanied minor to a sponsor who had a romantic partnership with an MS-13 gang member. Then, the HHS also sent the same sponsor’s unaccompanied minor son to the same household.