The '7 minutes to Armageddon' scenario: Can Biden be trusted?

If this article doesn't scare you, nothing else will.

The scenario: Joe Biden is still our president, and it's 3 in the morning. Biden is in a deep, drug-assisted slumber to ensure he has the best chance of appearing cognitively normal for the four or five hours a day he's required to be sentient.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping believe there is no better time to attempt a decapitation of the U.S. government. From three submarines less than 500 miles off our shores, an order is given to launch low-trajectory nuclear-tipped missiles at key Command Control nodes along our East Coast. Normally, the president would have 12 minutes to react. But, a sneak attack on Washington would leave him only 7 minutes or less.

American satellites would detect the launch of an SLBM instantly from its heat signature. This information would be detected at both NORAD and STRATCOM, which would quickly verify the authenticity of the strike and then calculate impact points, timing and other information. This commences a secret chain of events that would lead to the president being awakened, briefed – and his presumably ordering a retaliation. The attackers made their calculations based on a belief that Biden would not be mentally able to assess the situation and react within the required time. Therefore, there may be no immediate response to the attack. In essence, we would ride it out with Washington wiped out. (Please, no cheers.)

Few people in our country know that there is a fierce debate going on at the moment on two subjects: A. Should the decision to use nukes be the sole decision of the U.S. president, or should it be like the rest of the rest of the U.S. Nuclear Command and Control system, which requires the two-man rule? And B. Even fewer are aware of the growing controversy that surrounds a progressive-inspired and led policy of not retaliating to such an attack with nuclear weapons at all, as described in the book "How the End Begins" by Ron Rosenbaum. It is being discussed in progressive circles despite the provocative nature of talking about capitulation to enemies, who might believe they could strike us and get away with it. The question for some progressives is, why destroy the rest of the world?

To understand more about the subject of Command and Control, read this New York Times article, which lays out the process.

Welcome to the world of realpolitik. For our purposes, two kinds of people in government are responsible for the most critical decisions that determine our country's direction. There is the ideologue, and the functionary. Ideologues come in two flavors, either being interested solely in building their power, or someone who is chained to a particular belief, that they know best. Functionaries scare me as well. At their best, they are efficient, honest and hardworking. At their worst, they are officious, duplicitous and uninterested in what is in the best interest of the people they ostensibly serve.

What I used to trust and believe in was the American people, who would select a leader every four years to manage the zoo that is Washington, D.C. The election of anti-American presidents in recent years, however, has restrained my enthusiasm to a large degree. We've had depressingly dullard presidents and politically questionable ones before, but they all were nominally patriotic Americans. That is, until Barack Obama and now Biden. What I now worry about, and what keeps me up at night, is that President Biden is more interested in raw power and the trappings of the office than the American people. This makes him blind to the minefield he walks through (especially if he is unescorted) and subject to a variety of nefarious and potentially well-thought-out plots leading to the subversion of the American people.

Today, we no longer trust our leaders to tell us the truth or do what is in the best interest of our country. This brings us back to the subject at hand. What happens if Biden is faced with the ultimate responsibility every American president has feared since Russia got the bomb and a means to deliver it in 1949?

His hard-left progressive advisers tightly circle Biden. Who the heck are they? Does anyone really know? We do know that Obama's telltale hands are all over the Biden White House, the most leftist administration of all times. Who's to say that Biden's administration is not fully penetrated by ideologues who seek for the U.S. to be fully absorbed into some Woke New World fantasy?

If you think my concerns are overblown, consider this. Russia is fielding a new first-strike weapon system, Poseidon. Strategic experts warn that the nuclear-powered and armed torpedo would have the potential to devastate a coastal city, cause radioactive floods and result in millions of deaths. The Russians have fielded this weapon already. And there is growing evidence Moscow has launched or is about to launch a new satellite armed with a nuclear weapon to destroy our satellites in orbit, another first-strike weapon designed to blind us.

I hope that when Americans go and vote this November, the thought of someone trying to wake Biden in the middle of the night is viscerally ingrained in each of us. Thinking of an angry old man who needs drugs to prop him up being the only person in the world who can save us, scares me to death. What about you? To make it worse, how many of you expect him to survive the next four years? Think of shrieking chatterbox Kamala Harris as the one making that fateful call. God help us all.

