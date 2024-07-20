(JUST THE NEWS) – Pennsylvania has a mine pollution problem. America has a critical mineral shortage. And both problems may get solved as researchers find these critical and strategic elements in the polluted waters that come from acid mine drainage. If all goes well, Pennsylvania could become a leader in boosting national security — while potentially creating billions of dollars in value from environmental hazards.

“You don’t need hundreds of billions of dollars to do this; you just need tens of thousands to capture rare earths that have no domestic sourcing at this point,” Bernie Lynch, project manager for the SCORE Consortium, said during a July meeting of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Citizens Advisory Council.

SCORE, which received a Department of Defense designation as a community support program, is working to create a domestic supply of scandium in America within three years by extracting it from mine and industrial waste.