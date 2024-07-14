Former First Lady Melania Trump is breaking her silence on Saturday’s attempted assassination of her husband, former President Donald Trump at a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Trump issued a statement on X Sunday morning, indicating: “I am thinking of you, now, my fellow Americans. We have always been a unique union. America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one.”

“When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron’s life, were on the brink of devastating change.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband.”

“To the families of the innocent victims who are now suffering from this heinous act, I humbly offer my sincerest sympathy. Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me.”

“A monster who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald’s passion – his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration,” she continued.

“The core facets of my husband’s life – his human side – were buried below the political machine.”

“The winds of change have arrived” Statement posted by Melania Trump ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oFeu4qQOSy — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Melania described her husband as a “generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times.”

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Melania urged Americans to transcend politics and stressed “love, compassion, kindness and empathy are necessities.”

She said the world can return to a place that ascends “the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence.”

She also thanked Americans of all political views for supporting the Trump family in the aftermath of the incident.

“The winds of change have arrived. For those of you who cry in support, I thank you,” she said.

“I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide – thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family.”

JUST IN: Time Magazine releases the cover of their August edition. This photo will go down in history. It’s about time @TIME got it right…. pic.twitter.com/NPUdHwqBQz — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Bret Baier of Fox News described Melania Trump’s statement “as really, really powerful, and may be a template for what she might say” at the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Regarding the actual assassination attempt, Baier said: “This is galvanizing more than anything I’ve seen in politics.”

“People will walk across cut glass” now to support Trump, he added.

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!