The man in the audience who was shot and killed at President Donald Trump’s political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified as Corey Comperatore, who recently turned 50.

He was the former fire chief for Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania.

His daughter, Allyson Comperatore said, “He was the best dad a girl could ever ask for.”

“He was a man of God, loved Jesus fiercely, and also looked after our church and members as family.

“The media will not tell you that he died a real-life superhero. They are not going to tell you how quickly he threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us.”

The man in the audience at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania who was shot and killed has been identified as Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief for Buffalo Township. He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and… pic.twitter.com/0Jdkdx4Ewr — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Corey’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, said: “The hatred for one man took the life of the one man we loved the most. He was a hero that shielded his daughters.

“His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa., held a news conference Sunday, and said: “Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community and, most off all, Corey loved his family.”

“Corey died a hero,” he stressed. “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally. Corey was the very best of us.”

“Political disagreements can never ever be addressed through violence,” Shapiro continued.

This is a moment where all leaders have a responsibility to … take down the temperature.”

JUST IN: Time Magazine releases the cover of their August edition. This photo will go down in history. It’s about time @TIME got it right…. pic.twitter.com/NPUdHwqBQz — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Nicole Parker, a former FBI agent and Fox News contributor, said: “This is an epic failure by the United States Secret Service.”

“The vitriol in this country is awful, it’s disgusting.”

She also blasted federal security agencies under Joe Biden for having their priorities out of whack.

“They seem to be focused on the wrong things,” she said.

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks. https://t.co/WxmlrBZm6N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 14, 2024

