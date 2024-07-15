The U.S. Secret Service is the agency assigned to protect government officials, specifically the president, vice president and others.

The operatives also investigate some crimes, such as certain financial malfeasances, but it is known for its agents who protect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris – and GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

It took only a fraction of a second on Saturday for that assignment to blow up in their faces, as millions of Americans watched as a sniper tried to shoot Trump, and injured him, during a campaign rally.

That near-catastrophic failure is going to reverberate for that government team now for a long time.

Was it the “diversity” demands imposed by leftists in the Secret Service bureaucracy that somehow failed Trump?



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Was it a leftist ideology that diverted agents from Trump’s detail to another, for Jill Biden?

Was it a failure to communicate and coordinate with local police, who often assist the Secret Service’s security efforts?

Was it the fault of a leftist, and threatening, agenda to deprive Trump, deliberately, of protection.

And critically, what changes will be made so that another situation does not develop, and turn deadly?

Dan Bongino: ‘There’s only one entity that saved Donald Trump’s life’

‘The Secret Service director completely failed and should resign today’ #Trump #TrumpAssassination pic.twitter.com/t6uuzCPVDn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Former Secret Service officer Dan Bongino took virtually no time at all to blast the agency for failing.

He said it was Donald Trump who actually saved Donald Trump’s life, and demanded the Secret Service chief leave.

Trump, himself, said it was God who saved his life.

Bongino said, “If he moves his head an inch to the left or right, guys, this is a really different show today. I mean, this is – it’s bad enough we have to do this show about this topic. Can you imagine what would have happened if Donald Trump did not duck?”

He said, “Donald Trump knew to duck. Most people would. He saved his own life. That’s just a fact.”

Online, columnist Christopher Rufo said the failure traces back to the leftist ideologies being pursued these days.

He explained, “Amid all the chaos weaves the thread of another story, one that reveals a mounting problem in our political life. A surprising number of the Secret Service agents protecting the former president were women. And, according to video recordings of the scene, many did not acquit themselves favorably.”

He said: “Scene one: after President Trump ducks, a group of agents leaps to him and protects him with their bodies. A female agent who rushes to the stage acts bravely, without a doubt, but the point of the ‘huddle’ is to protect the president. The agent was much shorter than President Trump, leaving his head and neck exposed after he stood up.”

Then, he added, “Scene two: as Trump enters the escape vehicle, a female Secret Service agent fumbles her gun and cannot find her holster; another female agent appears confused and, in the moment of crisis, decides to use both of her hands to put on her sunglasses; a third looks frightened and uncertain.”

The question Rufo raised: “Why so many female agents? The answer, unfortunately, is the same as in many other institutions: DEI. The Secret Service has highlighted ‘diversity’ as a key priority and its director, Kimberly Cheatle, hired by President Biden in 2022, has pledged to increase dramatically the number of women in the ranks.”

So now the official policy of the Secret Service is to hire, and promote “woman, LGBT, Native Americans, and other identity groups” as a higher priority than the absolute brute strength needed to protect a president or candidate.

It was Cheatle herself to committed to the social ideology as a priority over safety.

Rufo said, “To say it plainly: there is no need for women in a president’s security detail. The Secret Service is an elite institution that can funnel down a large number of candidates to select the few who will protect the president. The best candidates—the strongest and fastest, the best marksmen—will be men. That’s just reality.”

Commentator Michael Yon, a former Green Beret, noticed

Secret Service Humiliated Note and video from intel guy: Absolute humiliation for this gaggle of female Secret Service Agents. Look at the disorder: – Can’t holster weapons

– Gear falling to the ground

– Erratic, fearful movements

– No show of force, composure DEI Secret… pic.twitter.com/tXhAlg2z31 — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) July 14, 2024

He said, “Secret Service Humiliated Note and video from intel guy: Absolute humiliation for this gaggle of female Secret Service Agents. Look at the disorder: – Can’t holster weapons – Gear falling to the ground – Erratic, fearful movements – No show of force, composure DEI Secret Service make Presidents LESS Safe.”

At PJMedia was a report that the foulup was because of the administration of the agency.

“According to Susan Crabtree of Real Clear Politics, sources within the Secret Service say that resources were diverted from the Trump rally… for Jill Biden. ‘Secret Services resources were diverted to Jill Biden’s event and away from Trump’s because they followed agency protocol applying to Trump as a former president, according to two sources within the Secret Service community,’ Crabtree reports in a post on X,” the report said.

She said, “Trump is not just a former president — he is the first in modern history to have run for president again — and he has been the focus of several prosecutions and controversies (understatement intentional). Who made the decision to divert the resources to Jill Biden’s event?”

That report also charged that Trump’s usual protective detail had been working seven days a week, so many agents assigned to the Saturday event were “temporary replacements.”

A report at the Post Millennial said the failure was because of a lack of communication between the agency and local police, who often help with event security.

The report said, “After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend, the US Secret Service (USSS) placed blame on local law enforcement for failing to secure the rooftop where gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate the presumptive GOP candidate. According to the New York Times, USSS spokesman Anthony Gugliemi told the outlet that the building, since it was outside the perimeter of the event, was supposed to be covered by local police, not the federal agency, during the rally. There had been four counter sniper teams covering the rally on Saturday, two of them were from USSS and two were from local police officials. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police told reporters, however, that ‘Secret Service always has the lead on securing something like this.'”

Reports have revealed that Secret Service and local police apparently had been told members of the audience had seen a man with a gun on a roof, but neither investigated in time.

And it is members of Congress who officially have insisted the Trump be deprived of any Secret Service protection should certain convictions in the Democrats’ lawfare against Trump be successful.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!