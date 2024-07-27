A Planned Parenthood facility in Durango, Colorado, has closed “temporarily, but indefinitely” after the abortion chain admitted it cannot find a nurse practitioner to commit abortions there.

The Durango Herald reported that services will cease on September 6th, due to an ongoing struggle to find a nurse practitioner (NP) to keep on staff. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains CEO Adrienne Mansanares said it has been eight months since the facility had a staff NP, and “stopgap measures” are no longer working. Without someone on staff, it has had other Planned Parenthood abortionists cycling through the Durango facility from Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Colorado.

“We’ve increased our recruitment efforts,” Mansanares said. “But even if we do bring someone on, sometimes it’s three to six months of training before they can start seeing patients.”

Mansanares said the problem began with the COVID-19 pandemic, and though she said they are offering competitive pay and a large sign-on bonus, they aren’t getting any interest. “Across the country, we’re seeing these provider shortages in all areas of health care,” she said. “It’s just literally there are too many jobs and not enough providers.” A nearby Planned Parenthood facility in Farmington likewise has an unfilled job opening for a nurse practitioner, though it said that the facility will not close.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

This is an interesting admission, because Colorado is an extremely pro-abortion state; while the media likes to blame pro-life laws and states for provider shortages and maternity care deserts, it seems the shortages aren’t limited to pro-life jurisdictions.

Mansanares blamed the struggle to find an NP on a “broken… national health care system” and “provider shortages across the country” as well as “a very divisive landscape for reproductive and sexual health care.”

Not mentioned by Mansanares or the Durango Herald is that very few doctors are willing to commit abortions to begin with. The vast majority of OB/GYNs are not abortionists, with just an estimated 23% committing abortions, and only 27% of medical residents planning to undergo abortion training as part of their education.

It’s likely for this exact reason that the abortion industry is pushing for non-physicians, like nurse practitioners, to be allowed to commit abortions. But as the Durango facility proves, even that tactic isn’t necessarily working… possibly because people who join the health care field to save lives may not all be interested in a job that requires the purposeful and intentional taking innocent lives every single day.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!