EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED

Actress outraged over law requiring parental approval for preferred pronouns in schools

Slammed measure as 'an overreach'

Published July 5, 2024 at 12:02pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) – "She-Hulk" star Tatiana Maslany put a newly-enshrined-into-law parental rights law on blast, calling the measure "absurd" and an "overreach."

"It should not be in the control of the parents how a child identifies; how a child knows them self to be," Maslany, who starred as the title character for the "She-Hulk" series, told local reporters after a recent event at the Canadian Walk of Fame. "That isn’t a parent’s place – it’s an overreach. It’s an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It’s absurd," she added.

The law, which went into effect in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after being signed into effect in October, requires school staff to get parental permission before using a student's new preferred name or gender identity.

