Joe Biden reportedly was diagnosed with COVID during a Nevada campaign trip last week – just before he made a social media post online over the weekend dropping out of the 2024 race for the Democrat party nomination for president.

But multiple reports now are revealing that Biden’s health issue probably was much worse than COVID. In fact, it may have been a transient ischemic attack, often called a “ministroke,” and that can be very serious for an 81-year-old like Biden who previously has had aneurysms, including one in 1988 that nearly was fatal.

Such circumstances would explain why he’s not been seen in nearly a week, since Air Force One returned him to Delaware from Las Vegas on a flight that was so fast the plane “shook,” according to witnesses.

It was KSNV Television in Nevada that originally reported at Biden’s onset of “COVID,” a Las Vegas hospital was put on standby for “medical issue” for Biden.

“Law enforcement and medical teams gathered outside the University Medical Center trauma room entrance on Wellness Way in case the president of the United States arrived after he canceled an appearance at the Unidos US Convention in Las Vegas due to testing positive for COVID-19,” the report said.

Instead, however, Biden’s entourage was diverted from the hospital to the airport and Air Force One.

Reporter Jordan Schachtel then explained that Biden suffered an “undisclosed medical emergency,” citing police sources.

Exclusive: President Biden suffered an undisclosed medical emergency during his time in Las Vegas, police sources sayhttps://t.co/UOju73zbVK — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 23, 2024

His report said the official word from the White House that Biden had “respiratory symptoms” and “general malaise,” but “we are told a very different story.”

“We have verified that several of the core elements in Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s viral X post from Monday are indeed true, according to law enforcement sources.”

Kirk, in fact, reported that Biden had first been scheduled to be rushed to the Las Vegas hospital, with police closing “necessary streets to that POTUS could be transported immediately.”

He reported then word was that Biden was being taken to Johns Hopkins, and later it was change again to have Biden taken to Delaware.

Schachtel reported his organization “obtained independent testimony from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day.”

He reported, during Biden’s campaigning, “all hell broke loose.”

“Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency. Far from a case of the sniffles, this was sent out on encrypted police airwaves as if something akin to a five-alarm fire had broken out. Our sources estimate that it was ‘easily’ hundreds of Las Vegas Metropolitan officers and employees who heard the broadcasts live, so a curious media shouldn’t have a problem reporting any follow-ups to this story. The dispatches made clear that this was much more than a mere change of plans, because it set into motion so much of their on-duty emergency response apparatus.”

He noted, “Emily Goodin, the senior white house correspondent for The Daily Mail, reported that on the journey back east, Air Force One ‘flew so fast the plane shook,’ arriving in Dover in just 3 hours and 48 minutes.”

Reports confirm a normal travel time for that route would be nearly five hours.

Schachtel reported, “Several of the officers we spoke to said this was indeed being reported and acted upon as a full-blown medical emergency, insisting that a simple positive COVID-19 test would not have warranted such a drastic, massive response.”

Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources. An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined… https://t.co/gSSWYMQUq1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

POTUS arrives in Dover. “I’m doing well,” he said. Flight time from Vegas was 3 hour 48 minutes. AF1 flew so fast the plane shook pic.twitter.com/Gpx2m1vX8O — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 18, 2024

And don’t forget this – Biden has had 2 aneurysms and nearly died in 1988 from an aneurysm. https://t.co/5crPMU3fvn — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

At the Gateway Pundit a report revealed, “Red State’s Jennifer Van Laar reported Biden may have been treated on Air Force One for a mini stroke, ‘Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources. An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined it wasn’t a ‘full stroke’ they could treat on AF1 en route to Andrews, the motorcade diverted to the airport. According to this source, it’s believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA)'”

Van Laar also explained that TIA is a “short period of symptoms similar to those of a stroke. It’s caused by a brief blockage of blood flow to the brain. A TIA usually lasts only a few minutes and doesn’t cause long term damage.”

Twitchy commented, “Holy. Cow. As we noted above, while the reporting is preliminary, one thing seems clear from Schachtel’s and Van Laar’s accounts: the story that Biden just had COVID is almost certainly a lie.”

