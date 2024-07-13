(NEW YORK POST) – Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case was abruptly thrown out in a stunning development Friday – as a New Mexico judge slammed prosecutors for withholding critical evidence from the defense.

Baldwin, 66, sobbed in Santa Fe court as the charges – stemming from the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” – were suddenly tossed. The dad of eight hugged his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who was also crying, before climbing into an SUV without speaking to the media.

Following a full day of hearings outside of the jury’s presence, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said “the sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy” and ruled that the charges could not be filed again. “The late discovery of this evidence during trial has impeded the effective use of evidence in such a way that it has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings,” Marlowe Sommer said in court.