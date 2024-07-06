A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Alzheimer's risk is strongly shaped by your mother's side, study finds

Data could provide useful target for researchers hoping to develop new therapies

Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 5:09pm

(SCIENCE ALERT) – The genetic risk of developing Alzheimer's disease is more strongly influenced by the mother's side than the father's side, a recent study has discovered.

Alzheimer's disease steals memories, independence and the capacity to connect with loved ones. In 2020, over 55 million people worldwide were living with dementia. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-70% of all dementias.

It's expected the number of people affected by dementia will nearly double every 20 years. Finding ways to better diagnose, treat and even prevent dementia is more important than ever. This latest study could provide a useful target for researchers hoping to develop new therapies.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







