There are many American-made products in the home goods category that I could name, but this time I’m listing items I have personally bought, used, and like.

My wife and I have relocated from Orlando to St. Louis, and the new area offers an education of regional brands specific to where we now live. As we accent our new home, we have chosen many American-made products we may have otherwise not been considering.

Few things are simpler than getting soap dishes for the bathrooms and kitchen. I ordered two from www.mycluckhut.com, and I’ll probably order more. At $5.00 each, the price is hard to beat. If you don’t mind spending a little more for a fancier soap dish, I would recommend Fern Valley Soaps, which are in the $15.00-$17.50 range. You can also browse their selection of American-made soaps, lip balm, gift boxes, and more.

We literally just ordered outdoor patio furniture from POLYWOOD, which has been manufacturing in Syracuse, Indiana, since 1990. The company also opened a new facility in North Carolina in 2023, boosting their employment to 1,550 American jobs. All products are backed with a 20-year warranty.

POLYWOOD products are made of reusable and recycled plastics, which means the products themselves are recyclable.

We ordered a sofa table from Mueller Furniture, and we will be ordering more furniture from this company in the future. Mueller doesn’t sell any furniture that isn’t made in the USA, so there are no questions or second-guessing when we shop. The stores are local to the St. Louis area, so you would have to be in the area to take advantage of this all-American store, but if you happen to be passing through, you should check them out.

When you need a wide range of cleaning products like mops, brooms, brushes, buckets, dust pans, squeegees, scrubbers, and sponges, look no further than Libman ( https://libman.com/). Their website says “most” of the products are made in the USA, but I have personally not seen any in retail stores that are not.

We have bought many American-made treats for our cats over the years, but the most recent is by Grandma Lucy’s. The treats are all natural, GMO-free and contain no by-products. Our cats love them.

Retail chain Target offers many Brightroom products from storage bins and totes to kitchen & food storage and waste baskets. Not all products are made in America, but the waste baskets we bought for our bathrooms certainly are.

For more than 30 years, Whitinsville, Massachusetts-based August Ceramics has been designing and hand-crafting attractive and charming ceramic giftware. But, of course, giftware can always be gifted to yourself. All ceramic products from dog and cat themed ornaments, plates, and plaques are fired in a kiln and painted by hand, so slight variations occur and mean that no two products are alike. You can also personalize your ceramic giftware.

And, last but not least, is Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co., which is based in Central Florida where I lived for 38 years and supplies the tea I drink almost every day. Yaupon is known to be the America’s only native caffeinated plant. Each tea leaf is carefully hand-plucked, then dried or fire-roasted, graded, milled, and packed by hand in their Crescent City, Florida organic farm facility. No aspect of production is outsourced.

One of the most unique and interesting things about Yaupon tea is that it is tannin-free, and as a result, is naturally sweet. It’s also impossible to over-steep, and I get at least two cups from a single sachet. Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co. also has an excellent rewards program where you can easily gain 20% off your order after only a few purchases. All these aspects combined make for a very affordable and enjoyable American tea experience. Adios, imported tea.

As I mentioned earlier, I no longer reside in Central Florida. My new address as listed on www.howtobuyamerican.com is 1136 Washington Ave., #910, St. Louis, MO 63101. The toll-free number is the same, which is 1-888-US OWNED (888-876-9633). You can still email me at [email protected].

Also worth mentioning, I am planning a fourth edition of “How Americans Can Buy American: The Power of Consumer Patriotism” to be published in 2025, which promises to be the best edition yet, so stay tuned!

Thank you for your continued support and for your “Buy American Mention of the Week” email subscription!

About Roger Simmermaker

Roger Simmermaker has written multiple books on buying American and trade policy since 1996, and has been a frequent guest on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN, and MSNBC. Roger has also been quoted or featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, BusinessWeek, and The New York Times, among many other publications.

