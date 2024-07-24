JERUSALEM – As Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gears up to address both houses of the United States Congress on Wednesday, he finds the American political landscape in a sense of turmoil he has likely never experienced – either as an undergrad or postgrad student at university or his lengthy political career.

A politician whose popularity has waxed and waned along with the fortunes of the country he has led for most of the last 15 years – both in terms of the domestic Israeli landscape and the U.S. political arena – he comes to a roiling Washington, D.C., for which he is not the primary focus. Not by a long shot.

Americans are currently consumed with the whereabouts of the putative President Joe Biden, and exactly what condition he is in. The Democratic Party has all-but anointed his Vice President Kamala Harris as his most likely replacement in November’s election, and the protests against Netanyahu’s presence in the capital have already unfurled.

Those protests are also literally coming from inside the House; with several Democratic lawmakers – including Harris – whose job it is to preside over the Senate floor – publicly declaring they will not attend the Israeli prime minister’s speech.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Although Harris is set to meet privately with Netanyahu at the White House on Thursday, Israeli officials and Republican lawmakers have loudly expressed their barely concealed outrage over what they have termed a clear “snub.”

Some of the fury results from the reason Harris will not be in attendance; instead of being on the floor of the Senate, she will instead be giving a speech in Indiana for Zeta Phi Beta, a historically black sorority founded at the vice president’s alma mater, Howard University. Harris’ campaign opined her non-attendance “should not be interpreted as a change in her position with regard to Israel.”

Meanwhile, unnamed Israeli officials were quoted telling British newspaper the Telegraph that Harris, who is running for president, is “unable to distinguish between good and evil,” and that skipping the prime minister’s speech is “not a way to treat an ally,” reported the Times of Israel.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of Louisiana blasted the vice president, labeling her no-show “outrageous and inexcusable.”

“This is an historic moment, it’s an important moment for the country, the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, and yet, Kamala Harris will abandon her seat,” he added.

Democrats always seem to have an excuse for boycotting the Chamber when Israel’s Prime Minister addresses Congress. Joe Biden had a weak excuse for missing the last Netanyahu address in 2015, and now Kamala Harris is skipping his speech tomorrow. This is inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/fRmwCryWxs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 23, 2024

Another senior Democrat in the Senate, Illinois’ Dick Durbin said he would actively boycott Netanyahu’s speech Wednesday. “I am committed to Israel and its right to defend its people … I will stand by Israel, but I will not stand and cheer [for] its current prime minister.”

My statement ahead of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Joint Address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/sQOQBdPkp0 — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 23, 2024

In total, some 27 congressional Democrats have said they’ll boycott Netanyahu’s speech.

Politico: At least 27 US congressional Democrats have announced they will boycott Netanyahu’s speech. pic.twitter.com/UdUbXwo4EA — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 24, 2024

Reports suggest Netanyahu’s speech will not strike the same confrontational tone when he was last invited to take to the floor of the Senate in 2015. On that occasion, he and his government had endured several public spats with the Obama administration, principally over Israel’s vehement opposition to the Americans pushing for a nuclear deal with Iran. Some Democrats still haven’t forgiven Netanyahu for his bellicosity in that speech, seen as intensely defiant of Obama and his administration.

This time he is thought to be preparing a “statesmanlike” speech, devoid of either attacks or criticisms of the Biden administration, and one which is largely intended to convey a message of peace. He will highlight his fervent desire to see the Abraham Accords extended to include Saudi Arabia, a development which even five years ago would have seemed unlikely, if not impossible.

He will, of course, outline Iran’s malign influence on the entire region. He plans to explain how this nefarious actor has attempted to encircle the world’s only Jewish state with threats, and more specifically to define Tehran’s role in helping to plan Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack – which has reshaped the entire Middle East.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu met with Jewish communal leaders as well evangelical Christian faith leaders – although at separate events.

The prime minister heard from them about their prayers for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, for the peace of Israeli soldiers and for the security of the State of Israel.

The Christian event included some 15 to 20 pro-Israel evangelical leaders. Among those in attendance were Christians United for Israel Pastor John Hagee, Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, Philos Project Executive Director Luke Moon, televangelist Paula White, Friends of Zion chairman Mike Evans and Jordanna McMillen, U.S. director of the Israel Allies Caucus Foundation, according to the Jewish News Syndicate.

A group of Latino evangelical pastors including Carlos Ortiz were also present. Although both groups are steadfast in their love and support for the State of Israel, the Christian faith leaders are far more homogenous in their domestic political outlook – skewing significantly toward the Republican Party.

However, the Jewish communal leaders tend to be more heterogeneous, with support to be found for both of America’s main political parties. Although it should be noted, the more orthodox a Jewish group is, the more likely at least a plurality of its members would vote for the GOP.

Benjamin Netanyahu: “I want to thank you for your incredible support at all times, and especially in these times. We have no better friends than you.” pic.twitter.com/DstSoUvluy — Vivid. (@VividProwess) July 24, 2024



Stalled hostage deal

Also in Washington are the families of American hostages still held in Hamas captivity. The Gaza Strip’s Islamist rulers are thought to hold eight people with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship – only five of whom are assessed to still be alive.

The hostage families have been some of Netanyahu’s harshest critics and urged the prime minister to conclude a hostage deal – assessing time is running out for their loved ones – before he made the trip to the United States. Having been frustrated in this desire, they have now called on him to start his speech by reminding his audience of the main reason – as they see it – of why he is there.

The Hostages Families Forum urged Netanyahu to open his speech in Congress with these simple words, without which there will be neither victory nor revival: “There’s a deal.”

“These words contain everything necessary to begin a process of national healing,” a statement from the Hostages Families Forum HQ said.

“They embody the essence of mutual responsibility and mark the end of abandonment and sacrifice of citizens whose safety was violated.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!