For over a half century the proponents of DEI and its intellectual precursors have fought from high ground, not from a moral position, but a tactical and strategic one secured by Marxist indoctrination that has pervaded nearly every corner of society.

The deliberate and methodical campaign has successfully muted public criticism, although privately most Americans felt that there is something terribly wrong with a philosophy that prioritizes appearance over ability. DEI’s commanding role in all branches of the military has resulted in no tangible benefits but a myriad of failures—falling morale and standards, recruitment shortfalls, plummeting public confidence in the military, poor leadership, and with the exception of the Marine Corps, the inability to fulfill basic mission requirements at an acceptable level.

The armed forces have not experienced a graphic, seminal event that aroused extensive public sentiment and exposed the deterioration of all branches of the military. Even the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, which defied nearly every axiom of military doctrine, resulted with every responsible general’s career intact, and the disaster was soon lost in the mainstream media news cycle. The few who understood the ramifications of DEI observed, “The emperor has no clothes,” were muted and repudiated as racists to be bombarded by relentless personal attacks or suffocated by outright censorship. But within an instant in front of a worldwide live audience, the attempted assassination of President Trump laid bare the outright incompetence of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), a once elite organization led by an unqualified director who has made DEI the USSS’s cornerstone.

Napoleon understood the importance of personal security and the need for elite cadres to protect him and intimidate potential adversaries and assassins. The Imperial Guard, known for loyalty and extreme competence, stood at least 6 inches taller than the average height of the times and wore prominent bearskin hats to appear even taller. The Swiss Guards, who have served the Pope since arriving at the Vatican in 1506, have a long tradition of bravery and personal sacrifice. From the Sack of Rome in 1527 when 3/4 of the guard died defending Pope Clement VII, to standing firm against Nazi forces in WWII, to thwarting the assassination attempt of Pope John Paul II in 1981, and to this day the standards of guard remain impeccable.

The USSS under the leadership of Kimberly Cheatle, a political appointee with inadequate leadership experience, has made DEI a top priority within the organization. It is reported that there is turmoil within the ranks of the agency and concerns relating to its operational capabilities. The once vaunted standards of the elite USSS are now an apparition, as candidates are selected by quotas defined by group identity. The results of this foray into the realm of selection processes meant to bolster self esteem resulted in disaster. Rather than staff the agency with hardened professionals, who display the physical attributes necessary to protect the President in a crisis and possess the experience to prevent the assassination in the first place, the USSS relies on those less qualified to serve. The assassin was not the savvy professional whose mission was to assassinate Charles de Gaulle in Forsyth’s book, Day of the Jackal, but a rank amateur who was able to avoid the inept USSS and secure the high ground that offered a close-range, direct shot at the President. Any competent rifleman with an adequate weapon could have succeeded, yet Director Cheatle, oblivious to the inadequacies of the organization she controls, praised the USSS’s performance. She states the “buck stops” with her but refuses to resign, secure in the fact that as a DEI appointee she is granted great latitude with regard to performance.

Once again, no one in the upper echelons of leadership is held accountable for massive failures. President Trump owes his life to a random head movement at precisely the right instant. Whether it was luck or divine intervention, he survived in spite of the USSS. The members of the USSS who were hired by DEI criteria did not pull the trigger of the assassin’s AR-15, but their lack of judgment, training, professionalism, and timing makes them culpable. The Battle of Gettysburg demonstrated the military imperative to control the high ground, and this lesson applies to ideological battles that will be won by those who command the moral advantage and maintain their constitutional right to free speech to convey this message. The horrific assassination attempt meant to deprive millions of Americans the choice of their preferred presidential candidate serves as an opportunity to breach the defenses of DEI and end its pernicious assault on America’s institutions. Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address honors sacrifice in defense of liberty and the principle that all men are created equal. These cherished rights have been defended on the battlefield against tyranny since the republic’s inception. What a tragedy to spill so much blood, only to succumb to DEI and other Marxist ploys that insidiously suck the life from society.

Scott Sturman, MD, a former Air Force helicopter pilot, is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy Class of 1972, where he majored in aeronautical engineering.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

