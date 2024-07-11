A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Life, Faith and Family

Angel Studios has ANOTHER smash hit

How do you follow up a hugely successful child-trafficking story?

Published July 11, 2024 at 2:09pm
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:09pm

(CLASH DAILY)

(CLASH DAILY) – Last year, Angel Studios astonished the world with the runaway success of a semi-ficitionalized account of the real life story. A man who set out to break up child trafficking rings and bring kids home again. Not only did the movie itself a great and inspiring story, but it brought international attention to the very important problem.of child trafficking.

This year, they have teamed up with Daily Wire for another project. How do you follow up a film with a mostly real-life account of people trying to put an end to child trafficking? In this case, it was almost the natural next step in the ‘awareness’ project.

ike the last one, it was a true life story about helping kids. The story of Possum Trot is about a church that set out to extend the love of Christ to the least and the lost among them. To bring orphaned kids into their homes. Kids with real troubles. Kids who had ‘seen some things’. The ones everyone else had given up on.

