(ZEROHEDGE) – Weeks after Tractory Supply nuked its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives following conservative backlash and boycotts sparked by commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck, Deere & Co. announced on X on Tuesday that it will no longer participate in “cultural awareness parades” and pull back on “woke” workplace policies.

“Another huge win in our war on wokeness, BUT I don’t think this is enough for customers to go back. Customers want to hear that DEI policies are entirely gone and that they will no longer participate in social credit CEI scoring by HRC,” Starbuck wrote on X.

He added, “This half measure shows that we’re a powerful force to be reckoned with though. While I’m not completely pleased, I don’t want to downplay the fact that this is another massive win. All of you are helping me force corporate America back to sanity. I won’t rest until we eliminate leftism from corporate America.”