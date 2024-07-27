(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – Archaeologists in Israel have made a “sensational” discovery at the site where Christ was resurrected. Construction workers at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem discovered a long-lost medieval altar that historians previously believed had been destroyed in a fire back in 1808.

Believing they were simply repositioning a graffiti-covered stone slab, the workers discovered it was actually adorned with ribbon-like carvings, a typical Roman decorative method from medieval times.

The marble piece, weighing several tons, had been placed in a publicly accessible hallway at the church’s rear, also marked by graffiti. Local scholars have dated the altar to 1149 based on its unique inscriptions. An Australian team from the Academy of Sciences described the finding as “sensational.”