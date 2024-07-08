A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old depiction of Moses receiving Ten Commandments

'The beginning of the covenant between God and man from the Old Testament'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 8, 2024 at 6:14pm
The individual fragments of the ivory pyx found in a marble shrine laid out as a panorama. (Photo courtesy Universität Innsbruck)

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- Archaeologists have discovered a 1,500-year-old relic in southern Austria that they believe depicts Moses receiving the Ten Commandments and the Ascension of Jesus Christ.

During excavations of a church at the summit of Burgbichl, a small hill in the municipality of Irschen, archeologists from Innsbruck University of Austria uncovered a shrine containing a 1,500-year-old ivory box adorned with Christian motifs. The discovery was first made in August 2022.

The school said in a recent statement announcing the discovery that archaeologists have done excavations in Irschen, which is a part of the Carinthian Drava Valley, since 2016.

Read the full story ›

