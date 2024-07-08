Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old depiction of Moses receiving Ten Commandments

(CHRISTIAN POST ) -- Archaeologists have discovered a 1,500-year-old relic in southern Austria that they believe depicts Moses receiving the Ten Commandments and the Ascension of Jesus Christ.

During excavations of a church at the summit of Burgbichl, a small hill in the municipality of Irschen, archeologists from Innsbruck University of Austria uncovered a shrine containing a 1,500-year-old ivory box adorned with Christian motifs. The discovery was first made in August 2022.

The school said in a recent statement announcing the discovery that archaeologists have done excavations in Irschen, which is a part of the Carinthian Drava Valley, since 2016.

Read the full story ›