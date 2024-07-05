Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano found guilty of 'schism,' excommunicated by pope

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit reported that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was summoned to the Vatican to be excommunicated by Red Pope Francis.

Archbishop Carlo Viganò, a friend of the faithful and totally dedicated to the Church and sharing the word of Jesus Christ, was notified that he was being summoned to the Vatican.

Vigano has been outspoken against the destruction of the Church, COVID mandates, and stolen elections. He has called out the current Pope for his destructive actions against the Church. He has warned about the World Economic Forum. For this, there are reports that he is being excommunicated from the Holy Catholic Church.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano announced that he had not attended his Vatican ‘schism’ trial and he will not attend such a trial!

On Thursday the Vatican found Archbishop Vigano guilty of ‘schism’ and was excommunicated from the Church by Pope Francis.

Vigano is a staunch conservative Catholic and not a fan of the radical globalist Pope.

Via the National Catholic Reporter:

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the disgraced former papal nuncio to the United States who questioned the legitimacy of Pope Francis and the authority of the Second Vatican Council, has been found guilty of schism and excommunicated, the Vatican announced on July 5. “His public statements manifesting his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, his rejection of communion with the members of the Church subject to him, and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Council are well known,” stated a Vatican bulletin that announced the ruling. The decision of Viganò’s excommunication was widely expected following the announcement by the archbishop himself on June 20 that he had been charged with schism by the Dicastery for the Doctrine for the Faith and that he would not be cooperating with the Vatican penal process. At the time, Viganò said he would not comply with the request to present himself in person to formally receive the accusation and evidence against him and said he considered the charges brought against him to be an “honor.” The June 11 Vatican decree stated that if Viganò remained unresponsive through June 28, he would be sentenced in absentia, and the July 5 Vatican statement announcing the excommunication noted that the Congress of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith met on July 4 to conclude the penal process against Viganò. The statement also noted that the archbishop was notified with news of his excommunication on July 5 and that the reversal of such a decision is reserved to the Apostolic See.

