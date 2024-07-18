(WORTHY NEWS) – Archaeologists excavating in central Israel have uncovered 3,200-year-old artifacts, which they believe provide evidence that the Biblical story recounting the arrival of the Israelites in the Promised Land following their Exodus from Egypt is true.

Having conducted the excavation in 2019, the Israeli Antiquities Authority just this year published its analysis of artifacts discovered at the site of Zanoah, an ancient city which, according to the Old Testament, was in part of the Promised Land that was allocated to the tribe of Judah.

About 20% of the IAA findings include pottery fragments dating back to around 1406 to 1407 BC when, according to the Bible, the Israelites arrived in the Promised Land 40 years after God led them out of Egypt. “Archaeologists […] recovered well-preserved pottery, complete with an LMLK stamp on the jar handle, which is very rare in the Judah foothills. These markings are ancient Hebrew seals meaning ‘of the King’,” the Mail noted in its report.