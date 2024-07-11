Army presentation included condemnation of pro-lifers as terrorists

A presentation offered on a U.S. Army base for soldiers being prepared to guard the perimeter of the operation openly bashed pro-life organizations, including National Right to Life and Operation Rescue, as "terrorist groups."

The base, in a statement, bluntly said such comments were not authorized by the base and no longer would be allowed. But it was not clear exactly who, if anyone, was being blamed.

An anti-terrorism brief was held on Fort Liberty (Bragg) today where they listed several Pro-Life organizations as “terrorist organizations.” The slide you see here followed right after a slide about ISIS, a terror group in the Middle East. The organizations labeled by the… pic.twitter.com/vlO6XjyGzE — Shoe (@samosaur) July 11, 2024

The false claims appeared in a social media posting that featured the image of the "Terrorist Groups" list with the Operation Rescue and National Right to Life Logos embedded.

It said, "The slide you see here followed right after a slide about ISIS, a terror group in the Middle East. The organizations labeled by the army as terror organizations include National Right to Life and Operation Rescue. They also included a screenshot of a license plate with 'IM4IT,' which is a plate many pro-life citizens put on their car which implies normal citizens are terrorists if they display this plate. The slide goes on to mention activities which these organizations participate in which include being pro-life, opposing Row (sic) v Wade, demonstrating and protesting (a 1st Amendment protected right), 'Truth Displays,' and picketing."

A report in the Washington Examiner said the presentation appeared at Fort Liberty in North Carolina to personnel being trained to operate access control points at the base.

The images were confirmed by base public affairs.

The report said, "The presentation slide, photographed by an anonymous person in the briefing room on Wednesday and published on social media by a pseudonymous account, highlights common tactics used by anti-abortion activists as possibly dangerous, including 'demonstrations and protest,' 'truth display,' 'picketing,' and sidewalk counseling."

The presentation slide included the insignias of the Directorate of Emergency Services at Fort Liberty and the XVIII Airborne Corps.

Fort Liberty officials told the publication the slides were not approved and do not reflect the views of the base, the Army or others.

"The slides were developed by a local garrison employee to train soldiers manning access control points at Fort Liberty. These slides will no longer be used, and all future training products will be reviewed to ensure they align with the current DoD anti-terrorism guidance."

National Right to Life was founded in 1968, Operation Rescue in 1986. Both advocate for protections for the unborn, in opposition to America's large, and lucrative, abortion industry, which is one of Joe Biden's key agenda points.

"In a presentation that is deeply offensive to pro-life Americans across the nation, Fort Liberty promoted outright lies about National Right to Life in a demonstration of lazy scholarship," Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, told the publication. "In our over 50-year history, National Right to Life has always, consistently, and unequivocally, condemned violence against anyone."

Under the Biden administration, it's more or less been routine for pro-life people and groups to be described as terrorists.

