(FOX BUSINESS) – AT&T said in a regulatory filing Friday that a hacker was able to steal the records of calls and texts for “nearly all” of its customers. The company launched an investigation after finding out on April 19 that a hacker “claimed to have unlawfully accessed and copied AT&T call logs,” the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The hacker illegally gained access to a AT&T workspace on a third-party cloud platform and exfiltrated files containing AT&T records of customer call and text interactions that occurred between May 1 and Oct. 31, 2022, AT&T said in the filing. Data was also compromised for a “very small number” of customers on Jan. 2, 2023, AT&T said in a separate release.

The data specifically includes records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T’s cellular customers, customers of mobile virtual network operators using AT&T’s wireless network, as well as AT&T’s landline customers who interacted with those cellular numbers, the company said.