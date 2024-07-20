(SUMMARY NEWS) – In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh announced a nationwide curfew set to begin Saturday, amidst a sweeping telecommunications blackout that has severed the nation of 170 million people from the rest of the world. The country is in turmoil as violent clashes between students and security forces intensify.

Faisal Mahmud from Dhaka reported that the army has been deployed across the capital. The government has banned public rallies in Dhaka, where recent clashes have seen buildings torched. Students, enraged over the government job quota system, have ramped up their protests. Before Friday, the violence had already claimed 19 lives, with more casualties reported during Friday’s chaos.

Even after the government shut down phone and internet services, the protests morphed, including cyberattacks on government websites. The internet blackout, confirmed by NetBlocks, has plunged the nation into digital silence.