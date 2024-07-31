Now that Kamala Harris has been installed as the top of the Democratic Party’s ballot this fall by leftist elites who pushed Joe Biden under the bus, so to speak, because of his declining mental abilities, some of her views are making the headlines.

Including that she has worked hard to force taxpayers to pay for transgender “health care,” apparently to include body-altering chemicals and surgical mutilations.

It is in a video that she explains how she “worked behind the scenes” to make sure taxpayers were billed for such treatments for prison inmates in California, where she served as attorney general for a time.

As California’s Attorney General, Kamala Harris wanted to ensure “every transgender inmate in the prison system” had access to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/P91y23QT6E — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 31, 2024

In the video interview, Harris states, “I learned that the California Department of Corrections, a client of mine, a client of the attorney general … they were standing in the way of surgeries for prisoners. There was a specific case. When I learned I worked behind the scenes to make sure not only that woman got the services … they changed the policy in the state of California so that every transgender inmate in the state would have access to the medical care they desired and need.”

While promoters of the ideology call it “medical care,” it’s actually the administration of drugs that alter a body’s function, as well as cosmetic surgeries that sometimes remove healthy body parts.

There was a theme among social media commenters:

“This VP is bat**** crazy.”

“She’s dumber that goose ****.”

And, “As a tax payer I do not want my taxes going to this. I work hard for my money to go to nonsense like this. Fix bridges, roads, pay off U.S. debt, help people with necessities like food and housing, etc. Things that actually matter.”

Yet another was looking for help for his own perceived issue.

“You can get the medical care you desire in California prison? I identify as having a full set of hair but I’m bald. Will they pay for a hair transplant? Who I got to rob?”

Yet another used only one word: “Creepy.”

Those who track such procedures note that surgeries often cost tens of thousands of dollars.

