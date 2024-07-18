(ZEROHEDGE) – Nantucket residents are watching their pristine beaches transform into “waste dumps” filled with floating debris and sharp fiberglass shards. This prompted officials to close beaches this week after a massive offshore wind turbine experienced a catastrophic failure.

Local paper Nantucket Current reports debris from a broken Vineyard Wind turbine blade washed ashore across southern Nantucket beaches, stretching from Madaket out to Nobadeer, on Tuesday.

“The water is closed to swimming on all south shore beaches, due to large floating debris and sharp fiberglass shards,” Nantucket Harbormaster Sheila Lucey said, adding, “You can walk on the beaches, however we strongly recommend you wear footwear due to sharp, fiberglass shards and debris on the beaches.”