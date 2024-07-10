Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's daughter demands mask mandates

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

The eldest daughter of Hollywood elites Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner has sparked controversy with her recent demands for draconian COVID measures in Los Angeles.

Violet Affleck, 18, made headlines after her unhinged rant at a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday. In it, she called for mask mandates, air filtration systems, and far-UVC lights in government facilities, including jails and detention centers.

“I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019. I’m OK now, but I saw firsthand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief,” the first-time voter said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharp relief. One in 10 infections leads to long Covid, which is a devastating neurological, cardiovascular illness that can take away people’s ability to work, move, see, and even think.”

This claim is false. Researchers at Oxford University evaluated over one million English children aged 5 to 11 and adolescents aged 12 to 15 for incidents of myocarditis and pericarditis in relation to the COVID-19 infection and the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the preprint, myocarditis and pericarditis only occur after vaccination and not after the COVID-19 infection.

She also made ridiculous claims that COVID-19 targets ‘people of color’ and ‘trans people.’

“[Long Covid] stands to exacerbate our homelessness crisis as well as the suffering of many people in our city. It hits communities of color, disabled people, elderly people, trans people, anyone in a public-facing essential job the hardest.”

“I demand masks availability, air filtration, and far-UVC light in government facilities—including jails and detention centers—and mask mandates in county medical facilities. You must expand the availability of high-quality free tests and treatment and, most importantly, the county must oppose mask bans for any reason,” she said.

“[Mask bans] do not keep us safer. They make vulnerable members of our community less safe and make everyone less able to participate in Los Angeles together,” she concluded.

According to StatNews, “Long COVID is really not new. It is virtually indistinguishable from the condition long known in the medical lexicon as post-infectious syndrome or myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS). Although some have recognized and studied their similarities, it seems no one has made the simplifying observation that they are essentially the same condition.”

WATCH:

Her unhinged rants were not accepted by social media users, who were quick to voice their disdain.

