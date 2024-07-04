A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel and Mideast U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

Benjamin Netanyahu's 4th of July message to the American people

'Freedom is the most precious gift humanity will ever know'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 6:00pm
Benjamin Netanyahu

(JERUSALEM POST) – "On this Fourth of July, I want to thank the American people for being true to their birthright, the Spirit of 1776, and wish them a happy and blessed Independence Day. Through thick and thin, for the past nine months, Israel has deeply appreciated vital American support.

"In these times of national crisis, as the people of Israel fight a seven-front war for our national survival against Iran and its terror proxies, it is heartening to know that far from standing alone, we have the support of the greatest democracy the world has ever known.

"Character is revealed in times of crisis. In the face of Hamas’s savagery on October 7, the people of Israel connected to the deepest foundations of our national being. As one, we rose to fight our enemies with the heroism, determination, and resilience that characterized our heroes from the days of Joshua and the Maccabees, passed down across time to the warriors of the modern State of Israel. ..."

