Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed this past week, at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson, a joint session of Congress.

The prime minister’s job that night was to make clear to the Congress, to the nation and to the world the “what” and “why” of Israel’s operation in Gaza, following the murderous attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, and why Americans should identify with and support Israel’s struggle.

My heart went out to this brave and besieged leader as he made his case.

As I watched and listened, I thought of the words of another brave and besieged leader of the nation Netanyahu represents, King David.

I thought of the 23rd Psalm, authored by that great king and leader, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”

Perhaps it is too prosaic to compare the struggle of war to business, but a few days before, I received in my email a quote from Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Jobs observed, “I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance. It is so hard. You pour so much of your life into this thing. There are such rough moments … that most people give up. I don’t blame them. It’s really tough.”

The message is that in life’s most defining and difficult moments, we often stand, from the perspective of the outside, alone.

But those who make it through do not feel totally alone. They are convinced that there is truth in this world, and they feel connected to it. They feel part of something bigger than themselves.

Of course, the difference is that, in business, what is on the line is your money. In war, it’s your life.

Those who really know history – far too few – can appreciate the common bond between Israel’s struggle and the American struggle.

When Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, declared the birth of Israel as an independent state, May 14, 1948, and when the American founders signed the Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776, both were done in solitude in the face of certain war and attack by powers far larger and stronger.

Israel then was a tiny island surrounded by a sea of hostility by the neighboring Arab countries, far greater in number, and all committed to the destruction of the newly declared Jewish state.

The American founders, representing 13 American colonies, took a great, lonely stand against the mighty British empire.

Following both declarations was war. And, against the odds, both small fledgling nations were victorious and prevailed.

Both struggles were for eternal values and the freedom to struggle for and pursue them. It’s why both peoples prevailed against great odds.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi boycotted Netanyahu’s address and then called it “the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary … addressing the Congress of the United States.” She lectured that the prime minister should be using his time working on “a ceasefire deal that will bring the hostages home.”

This is exactly what Netanyahu is doing. But in contrast to Pelosi, who has nothing on the line except her political calculations, he understands what is involved and how to protect his people and his nation.

In 2011, Israel released 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for one Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit, held hostage. One of the 1,027 released was Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader and mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack. Sinwar was in prison, sentenced for the murder of two Israeli soldiers. He is known to have murdered at least 12 of his own people accused of cooperating with Israel, several of whom he admits to personally having strangled to death.

Negotiating with murderers is no path to peace. Benjamin Netanyahu understands this. Israel’s struggle is indeed America’s struggle. Let’s turn our prayers to support this brave leader.

