Lame duck Joe Biden has proposed a list of changes, including modifications to the U.S. Constitution, that would allow bureaucrats to have their way with the U.S. Supreme Court.

He wants to throw out justices after they’ve served just half of the time he spent in the U.S. Senate. He wants ways to force them to make decisions they otherwise might not make. And he wants to target President Donald Trump, the GOP nominee for 2024, with criminal charges.

What it all means, according to a pointed commentary by Jarrett Stepman, a columnist for the Daily Signal, is that Democrats want – and openly are working toward – a “one-party rule” under the “guise of ‘democracy.'”

Stepman warned that Biden’s agenda “would bring them another step closer to that reality,” and would take away the stops that now prevent “the United States from becoming a banana republic, where losing power means being sent to prison—or worse.”

Biden, whose declining mental abilities have been evident for a long now time, a decline cited by a special counsel who suggested not charging him for violating federal law regarding the handling of classified documents, boasted of his agenda in a column in the Washington Post.

Democratic nominee hopeful Kamala Harris endorsed it.

“In the plan, Biden—the byline says he wrote it, so let’s pretend that’s true for a moment—listed a series of radical proposals cloaked in language to give them the appearance of being reasonable,” Stepman explained.

Biden claimed to have “great respect” for the nation’s institutions and separation of powers.

Then he laid out his case “for their destruction.”

His first point was to overturn by legislative action the ruling from the Supreme Court that the Constitution provides immunity for the president for his official acts in Congress.

Leftists were enraged by that decision because it throws a wrench in their lawfare campaign that has brought multiple civil and criminal cases against Trump.

In fact, the ruling said the president has immunity for official acts, but not necessarily for any other actions.

Biden’s comments misrepresented the facts of the Democrats’ lawfare, as he claimed “No one is above the law. Not the president of the United States. Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States,” and demanded changes. But that is exactly what the Supreme Court ruling already said.

Then he demanded term limits for Supreme Court justices, under a plan that would allow a president to appoint a new justice every two years,

This nation was founded on a simple yet profound principle: No one is above the law. Not the President of the United States.

Not a justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. So today, I’m calling for three bold reforms to restore trust and accountability to the court… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 29, 2024

He concealed whether his plan would impact the current sitting justices, but coincidentally, the three most senior all are conservatives, and if it would apply, his scheme would change the court from a 6-3 conservative majority to a 5-4 liberal bloc.

“How convenient,” Stepman noted.

Biden’s during his time in the Senate in 1983, called such court-takeover plans “bonehead.”

Joe Biden in 1983 on FDR’s court packing attempts: “It was a bonehead idea. It was a terrible, terrible mistake to make. And it put in question, if for an entire decade, the independence of the most significant body…in this country, the Supreme Court of the United States of… https://t.co/FH5Fkguwjx pic.twitter.com/mV5fVV9wnW — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) July 19, 2024

The third article of intervention Biden proposed to control the decisions of the court is to impose a “code” on the Supreme Court through which lawmakers or bureaucrats could insist that justices remove themselves from cases even if there’s no reason.

“It’s a clear violation of the separation of powers and based on the completely fabricated narrative that the Supreme Court is mired in ethics scandals,” Stepman explained. Leftists have, in fact, created “scandals” involving some of the conservative justices as part of their political attacks.

Stepman noted that the court is one institution that Democrats and other leftists have yet to establish control over, and interestingly, it wasn’t a problem until the court “shifted to the right.”

“It’s a fairly ironclad rule in American politics that any institution the Left doesn’t control it will ultimately seek to destroy. So it goes with the modern Supreme Court,” he said.

The court, in fact, now “represents a potential roadblock to their absolute power over American government.”

So they are demanding to remove justices with whom they disagree, and install some of their own ideological compatriots.

