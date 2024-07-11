Biden believes Obama working to orchestrate removal from campaign

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s campaign thinks former President Barack Obama is secretly coordinating the growing push for the president to drop out of the race, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough asserted on Thursday.

Obama allies have pounced on Biden as the president and his team strive to maintain his standing as the presumptive Democratic nominee following his disastrous debate performance. The Biden campaign and “Democratic officials” suspect Obama himself is behind the effort, Scarborough said, adding he believes it will backfire.

“What’s going on behind the scenes is the Biden campaign and many Democratic officials do believe that Barack Obama is quietly working behind the scenes to orchestrate this,” Scarborough said. “And if Joe Biden believes that, that’s not going to get him out of the race any faster. Any time David Axelrod attacks him, David Axelrod ensures that Joe Biden will dig himself in another day. Any time the pod bros say something nasty about Joe Biden, which they have repeatedly said nasty things about Joe Biden, before the debate, after the debate. Every time they do that, he digs in a little bit further.”

Jon Favreau, a former Obama aide who hosts Pod Save America, corroborated Democratic donor and actor George Clooney’s Wednesday New York Times op-ed alleging Biden is in cognitive decline. David Axelrod, Obama’s chief campaign strategist, called the op-ed “devastating.”

“The pathway to Joe Biden graciously stepping aside does not go through the Obamas or the Clintons. It just doesn’t,” Scarborough continued. “Again, as I said, because some people don’t understand. I’m not talking about what ought to be. I’m talking about what is. And this is the reality … Joe Biden is deeply resentful of his treatment under not only the Obama staff but also the way he was pushed aside for Hillary Clinton. He’s deeply resentful of those trying to shove him out of the way. He’s always felt like an outsider, always felt like people have looked down upon him.”

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Wednesday that Biden’s reelection chances are currently poor as he trails former President Donald Trump in states he must carry after their debate.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the national polls, but of course the race is won or lost in the Electoral College. And I just really want to give an indication here that Donald Trump is favored at this particular point,” Enten told host Jim Acosta. “That’s the bottom line.”

The Cook Political Report on Tuesday changed its projections to adjust Arizona, Georgia and Nevada from “toss up” states to “lean Republican.” It also adjusted New Hampshire, Minnesota and Nebraska’s second district from “likely Democrat” to “lean Democrat.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

