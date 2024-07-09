Did Biden blackmail Obama with threats of exposing 'homosexual affairs'?

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Mike McCormick, a former White House stenographer who worked with Joe Biden, claimed during an interview with Alex Jones that Biden used potential damaging information to manipulate Barack Obama.

McCormick alleges that Biden threatened to expose Obama’s supposed homosexual affairs unless certain conditions were met, wielding this information as a tool for political leverage.

Mike McCormick is a former White House stenographer who worked closely with Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President. In this role, McCormick was responsible for accurately transcribing speeches, meetings, and other communications involving Biden and other governmental officials.

His firsthand experience provided him with an intimate perspective on the operations and inner workings of the Obama regime.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Did Biden blackmail Obama with threats of exposing his alleged homosexual affairs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He wrote a book titled “The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden,” an eyewitness account of six years as Joe Biden’s White House stenographer.

According to his book:

McCormick, who made national news in April 2023 by revealing he submitted evidence to the FBI that would impeach Joe Biden, confirms that he was interviewed extensively about his knowledge of Biden’s corruption and evil by investigators from the House Oversight Committee and the Senate Homeland Security Governmental Affairs Committee. McCormick courageously identifies US government officials who assisted Joe Biden in his evil schemes, including then president Barack Obama. And McCormick names the journalists who continue to cover for the Obama–Biden corruption. Despite all the evidence, he has not yet been asked to testify under oath about what he saw. That’s why he’s written this book.

During the interview with Alex Jones, McCormick claimed Biden discovered potentially scandalous information about Obama’s private life early in their partnership and used it to ensure his place as a close and indispensable advisor.

Alex Jones: So finishing up with this area, you’ve been inside, worked for Trump, worked for Biden. You’ve been in the middle of it while you’re there with the world leaders, creating a record of it. We’re talking about a fly on the wall. What does the Democrat establishment do? Because I’ve always thought and seen that Obama had a lot of control of Biden. But I agree, he’s shifting more towards Hillary. Do you think Obama was really the power behind it, or was that made up? Or has it always just been Biden in control? Mike McCormick: I think people talk about Obama being the puppet master and Biden being the puppet. I think it was the other way around. I think Obama made his mark in the Democratic circles in 2004 with a big speech at the Democratic Convention. Joe Biden at that time knew he wanted to run in 2008. So he marked this guy. He probably had his operatives go look into his background. In 2006, when Obama makes it through and gets him in the Senate, Biden tucked him right under his wing. He was the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. He tucked him right under his wing and put him on the Foreign Relations Committee so he could get some foreign policy experience. Probably Biden at that time thought he would be the presidential candidate and have Obama as his vice president. Well, Obama flipped the script on him. But Biden may have known something about Obama, something out of his personal life that Obama had to hide. He makes Biden his vice president. Biden always had this saying about Obama that he told him, “I want to be the last guy in the room after everybody leaves when there’s a big deal to be done.” I want to be the last guy in the room with you. That’s probably when Biden told him, “OK, you’re going to do this with me because I know this.” Alex Jones: What is that thing? That Obama is a homosexual? Mike McCormick: Yeah, I think that’s what he was talking about. What I knew, I don’t know for certain what Obama was behind the scenes. Alex Jones: But you were watching this as his stenographer. Wow.

The evidence for these allegations, according to McCormick, lay in the Air Force One passenger manifest. He claimed that there were several instances where Obama would travel alone to Chicago or California without his family, raising questions about his activities during these trips.

Mike McCormick: I will tell you this. We used to get the Air Force One passenger manifest. Obama would fly back and forth to Chicago. When he flew back and forth to Chicago, very rarely, maybe only less than five times, he would go there all the time because that’s where his political office was for re-election. Michelle and the kids never went with him. So he would go back to their home, their house, where they were born and grew up without his family. Why would he do that? Michelle Obama was a Chicago girl. She had friends there. She never went back with him. Why was that? And that’s what I saw in the Air Force One manifest. Obama had something going on in Chicago, and the same thing played out on the West Coast. When Obama first met Xi as a president, that was in June of 2013, there was a big… There’s a question around the meeting. It was out in a place in California called Sunnylands. It’s in Palm Springs. And Xi showed up with his wife, but Obama didn’t show up with Michelle. And people were asking, “Why isn’t Michelle here? Xi brought Madame Xi, why isn’t Michelle here?” And there was never a good answer. And so she wasn’t out there. So there were a lot of times in California trips where Michelle wasn’t around, California and Chicago. I don’t know what they were doing, but I have a feeling that there was something going on. It was what Joe Biden knew. Alex Jones: But you saw Biden basically say, “I got Obama by the short hairs.” Mike McCormick: That’s what my feeling was behind the scenes.

When asked if he believed Biden was blackmailing Obama with homosexuality, McCormick agreed, suggesting that this was the reason Biden received many significant assignments during their time in office.

Alex Jones: You’re saying, from what you saw, your dead reckoning is that Joe Biden was blackmailing Obama with homosexuality? Mike McCormick:Yeah, probably. I think that’s why he got so many big assignments. In 2009, I wasn’t there at this time, but this is what my understanding is. He came in and he got the Recovery Act. He started doing meetings in the cabinet room. It was always like a junior president. Alex Jones:Clearly, it’s been known that Obama is involved in a bunch of weirdness. He’s blackmailed. But you’re saying it’s been Biden that brought him in day one that’s controlling him. I’m going to put the headline out that, “White House whistleblower believes Biden has been blackmailing Obama.” Mike McCormick:That’s why Biden got all these big assignments. Joe did Iraq. Joe went into Afghanistan. He made their decision on Afghanistan. Joe did the Alliance for Prosperity. Joe did Ukraine. Joe did Putin. He did the [Great Reset], all these things because Joe came in there, he wanted to be the President. He’s in the hot seat there. If Obama, God forbid, dropped when he was President, Joe would have been the President. That was his dream come true. So the entire time he was in the White House, he was angling to be the President ahead of Hillary. He wanted to be the candidate in 2016. And he was pushing hard to do that, especially in 2014. And then Beau got sick, and he died. And Joe basically backed down from wanting to be President. But his staff wanted him to be President. He wanted to be President. He was pushing Obama behind the scenes.

You can watch the full 1-hour interview below:

White House Whistleblower Believes Joe Biden Blackmailed Obama With Homosexuality@JoeUnauthorized pic.twitter.com/4ZssaQ6dwT — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 8, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported that in a 1982 letter to former girlfriend Alex McNear, Barack Obama, then 21, discussed his thoughts on sexuality and his own “androgynous” mind, according to the redacted portion of the letter obtained by The New York Post.

The letter, penned in November 1982, has come to light after Obama’s biographer, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David Garrow, uncovered the redacted paragraphs. He included them in his book “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama” and recently shared them during an extensive interview about the former president.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Tablet’s David Samuels sat down lengthy Q&A with historian David Garrow.

The interview started with Garrow sharing the story about how Obama’s relationship with Sheila Miyoshi Jager, his girlfriend in the 1980s, ended. Garrow says their relationship fell apart after Obama refused to condemn antisemitism.

But the claim that is getting the most buzz is the part where Garrow discusses Obama’s girlfriend at Occidental College, Alexandra McNair. He revealed that when McNair showed him letters from Barack, she redacted one paragraph in one of them and just claimed that “It’s about homosexuality.”

The letter is now housed at Emory University, where it is not permitted to be photographed or removed. The redacted text was transcribed by Garrow’s friend Harvey Klehr and provided to The Post.

“He spent his whole life at Emory, but they won’t let him take pictures. So Harvey has to sit there with a pencil and copy out the graph where Barack writes to Alex about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men,” Garrow told Samuels during the interview.

This begs the question: could Obama be gay or bisexual?

“In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination,” Barack Obama wrote to McNear in 1982.

“My mind is androgynous to a great extent and I hope to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men. But, in returning to the body, I see that I have been made a man, and physically in life, I choose to accept that contingency,” Obama continued.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!