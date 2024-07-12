Biden blunders big-time: Ukraine President ‘Putin,’ Vice President ‘Trump’

First there was Joe Biden’s introduction at a NATO news conference of Ukraine President “Putin.”

MUST WATCH: #DementiaGate Joe Biden introduces Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, as “President Putin” pic.twitter.com/lLql2YoDFy — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 12, 2024

Then came his reference to Vice President “Trump.”

Oh my. First Biden introduces Zelensky as “President Putin”, now he calls VP Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump”. #DementiaGate on full global display. pic.twitter.com/bxS4yfJsGo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 12, 2024

With those two statements, any Democrats’ hopes of reassuring the American voting public of Biden’s complete mental control and competence, in doubt since his disastrous presidential debate with Prsesident Donald Trump two weeks ago, exploded in their faces.

His Thursday appearance was panned as “disaster” on social media, according to Fox News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“It is inexplicable the people advising this man continue to think that somehow he’s not going to humiliate himself and this country. Why do they continue to allow this to happen?” said Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce.

Biden further trailed off while answering a news conference question and announced to the room he had a “list” of reporters on which to call.

“This press conference is a disaster. Joe Biden is not answering the questions,” Fox News contributor Leo Terrell confirmed.

JUST IN — Biden at the “Big Boy” press conference flubs who he selected as VP: “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump if I didn’t think she was qualified to be president.” pic.twitter.com/QHjmyaJy9S — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 11, 2024

Biden, of course, already has enough Democrat delegates committed to him to be the 2024 candidate for his party.

Trump, expected to formally be named the GOP candidate next week, responded, “Crooked Joe begins his ‘Big Boy’ Press Conference with, ‘I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president, though I think she was not qualified to be president.’ Great job, Joe!”

Biden has told party members asking him to step down he will not.

“I am running and going to win again,” he claimed.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!