(ZEROHEDGE) – On Thursday evening, the New York Times reported that ‘people close to Biden’ say the president has “begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race.”

The Biden campaign swiftly answered – insisting that wasn’t true, while longtime Biden ally Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) – whose daughter Biden sniffed – said that the president is still seeking ‘input’ from colleagues on what to do.

On Friday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon insisted on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ that the president is staying in the campaign against all odds. “He’s our nominee and he’s going to be our president for a second term,” she said, acknowledging that “this has been such a hard week,” but that Biden will be “back on the trail next week” after allegedly contracting COVID. “This is an organization built for the Biden-Harris ticket,” she continued.