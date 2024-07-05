Biden claims he is proud to be 1st 'black woman' to serve a black president

After a disastrous presidential debate, President Joe Biden is back at it, this time on a Pennsylvania radio show, ranting about how he is proud to be the "first black woman" to serve a black president, before stating he was the first president to get elected statewide in Delaware.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg, shared part of the audio of the Biden interview, which shows Biden’s steady cognitive decline.

"President Biden goes on incredibly confusing rant, calls himself the first black woman to serve with a black president. He also called himself the 'first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid,'" Rugg tweeted.

NEW: President Biden goes on incredibly confusing rant, calls himself the first black woman to serve with a black president. He also called himself the “first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid.” “By the way, I'm proud to be the, as… pic.twitter.com/VMNtVe85Pz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 4, 2024

Of course, the response from social media users on X was swift and brutal.

I'm proud to be the first black woman to serve with a black president. - Brandon pic.twitter.com/gNwcnv9k64 — JereMemez (@Jere_Memez) July 4, 2024

So here's what it looks like to me. They stopped giving him whatever cadaver cocktail he was on before that kept him alert, and it appears they started giving him mushroom tea instead. Can't really find another explanation. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) July 4, 2024

And to think that Joe never complained about us misgendering him/her. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) July 4, 2024

Joe Biden thinking he’s a black man is way too funny pic.twitter.com/1aMzopyOiA — DEL (@delinthecity_) July 4, 2024

This isn’t the first time Biden has gone on rants that were not well understood, after he famously told The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God during the 2020 presidential campaign, that if a black person doesn't vote for him, then they "ain't black."

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” Joe Biden’s comments during interview with Charlamagne tha God has provoked some reactions: https://t.co/MkYdhJJYXspic.twitter.com/YQ0FaxUW43 — Complex (@Complex) May 22, 2020

However, graduating students from Howard University – a black research university located in Washington D.C. – called out Biden after he ranted during a speech.

"This is the worst graduation of my life, this is a campaign speech," one graduate is seen on camera saying, "We got this white man here Howard, what is going on?"

Howard University students call out Joe Biden during his speech at their graduation. 'If you don't vote for me, you ain't black." - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/CXR8LeuwjM — RVM News (@redvoicenews) May 23, 2023

Another compilation posted on X in 2019 by 2022 Republican Arizona State House Nominee Christian Lamar shows some of the disparaging comments Biden has made about the Black community during his 50+ years in government.

Joe Biden says VILE, despicable things & gets away with it. Take this video below as an-example before Joe passed his 1994 Clinton Crime bill. Biden gets a HUGE Chunk of Black voters. Blacks dont even know Joe called them “ Predators in our Society that haven’t been socialized. “ pic.twitter.com/Qm5CL77Cw6 — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) September 21, 2019

