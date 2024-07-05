A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden claims he is proud to be 1st 'black woman' to serve a black president

Compilation shows Biden isn’t as popular with black voters as he thinks

Andrew Powell By Andrew Powell
Published July 5, 2024 at 2:52pm
Joe Biden greets elected officials and Space Force leadership, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

After a disastrous presidential debate, President Joe Biden is back at it, this time on a Pennsylvania radio show, ranting about how he is proud to be the "first black woman" to serve a black president, before stating he was the first president to get elected statewide in Delaware.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Collin Rugg, shared part of the audio of the Biden interview, which shows Biden’s steady cognitive decline.

"President Biden goes on incredibly confusing rant, calls himself the first black woman to serve with a black president. He also called himself the 'first president that got elected statewide in the state of Delaware, when I was a kid,'" Rugg tweeted.

Is Biden losing the black vote?

Of course, the response from social media users on X was swift and brutal.

This isn’t the first time Biden has gone on rants that were not well understood, after he famously told The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God during the 2020 presidential campaign, that if a black person doesn't vote for him, then they "ain't black."

However, graduating students from Howard University – a black research university located in Washington D.C. – called out Biden after he ranted during a speech.

"This is the worst graduation of my life, this is a campaign speech," one graduate is seen on camera saying, "We got this white man here Howard, what is going on?"

Another compilation posted on X in 2019 by 2022 Republican Arizona State House Nominee Christian Lamar shows some of the disparaging comments Biden has made about the Black community during his 50+ years in government.

Andrew Powell
Andrew Powell is a WND reporter with a particular focus on globalism, Communist China and the Deep State.
