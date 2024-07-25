In comments that prompted a headline warning about his plans to “end the separation of powers” in the U.S. Constitution and “impose his own rules on the Supreme Court,” Joe Biden promised Americans in his final months as president he is calling for the court to be changed up.

Democrats and other leftists and liberals have been enraged by the court over the past couple of years, following President Donald Trump’s appointment of three relatively conservative justices, because the decisions have not come down the way they want.

Specifically, they have repeatedly have lost their cool over the loss of the federal abortion “right” that had been created in the faulty Roe decision that was overturned.

There suddenly was speculation and discussion about changing the court, even though extreme rulings, to the left, drew no such comments for years that the liberals were the majority.

Packing the court with a bunch of new leftists, demanding individual justices stay out of cases when Congress tells them, and more, were on the plate.

Now a report from the Epoch News notes that Biden, in a speech this week from the Oval Office, said the Supreme Court changes will be one of the projects on which he’ll work for his remaining weeks, others being gun control and fighting global warming.

“And I’m going to call for Supreme Court reform because this is critical to our democracy, Supreme Court reform,” Biden claimed during his speech filled with stutters and stumbles.

The report cited speculation that Biden wants an “enforceable ethics code.”

And he wants to be able to get rid of justices after a certain time period.

His spokeswoman, Karine Jean Pierre, explained, “The president believes that when you hold a high office, you should be held by a certain ethics and transparency. That’s something that the president believes, and so he certainly will continue to do everything that he can. I don’t have any policy announcements to make at this moment.”

The progressives in Biden’s political party already have said they want term limits, they want to pack the court and they want to review what justices do.

Biden earlier set up a commission to look at recommendations, but it failed the progressives, not endorsing the packing scheme and taking a neutral stance on term limits.

Also triggering fear for progressives is that Biden already has suggested that the next president, elected in November, probably will appoint justices to replace several who may retire in the coming years.

MSNBC voiced the concerns of leftists, saying, “To be sure, the number of justices a president appoints can be more a matter of chance than skill, especially when it comes to variables like a justice’s health. That unpredictability alone underscores the importance of each election, as Republican appointees Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito are in their mid-70s and Democratic appointee Sonia Sotomayor is 70. It’s hard to imagine a Republican-appointed justice stepping down voluntarily during a Democratic administration, and vice versa. Of course, that political reality hasn’t played out equally across party lines, leading to today’s 6-3 Republican supermajority that has delivered significant wins for the Republican Party.”

And the report noted, the Supreme Court itself could strike down “reforms reportedly backed by Biden like term limits and an enforceable ethics code.”

NPR noted that changes would need to be made by a constitutional amendment, an unlikely scenario, or congressional action, an equally unlikely scenario now with the GOP in the majority in the U.S. House.

Recently, leftists have tried to push to the scandal level some actions by conservative justices, but they had been silent in years gone by when a leftist, the late Ruth Ginsburg, openly blasted a presidential candidate, Donald Trump, while sitting as a justice.

