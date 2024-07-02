From Biden, Democrats: Believe us, not your own eyes

It appears that leadership of the Democratic Party is taking its inspiration from the famous line from the Marx Brothers film "Duck Soup": "Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?"

There is just so long you can hide under a rock. President Joe Biden had no choice but crawl out and stand before the nation and debate, for all to see that the alleged leader of the free world barely can discern what day it is.

Yet Democratic Party leaders want us to believe them – not our own eyes – that Biden is perfectly capable of handling the responsibilities of the presidency.

Damage control began shortly after the debate as Mr. "Smooth Operator" himself, former president Barack Obama, weighed in on X saying, "Bad debate nights happen. ... But this election is ... between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight – and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit."

In this case, it's clear who is lying "through his teeth for his own benefit."

I have been following and writing about politics for many years. This business is about discerning different approaches to public policy and airing differences of opinion.

But now we are beyond the policy debate, and I confess to being shocked.

Shocked to see reality laid so bare and clear that the raw lust for and love of power of Biden and his party permits them to endanger our nation by insisting that he is capable of handling the responsibilities of the presidency when clearly he is not.

We can understand why the White House has vigorously dug in, claiming presidential executive privilege, in denying the request of House Republicans to release the recording of special counsel Robert Hur's interviews with Biden regarding his handling of classified materials.

The tapes will show the tenuousness of the president's mental acuity; at one point he could not recall the date that his son died.

In the report, Hur noted that if Biden was forced to testify in court regarding his handling of the classified materials, he could defend himself by appealing to jurors as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Now House Republicans have filed suit demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland release the recording of Biden's interview with Hur.

Even if the president and his party own up and accept that the responsible thing to do is for him to step aside, replacing him with another nominee at this point is no simple thing.

But picking a replacement for Biden is not a matter of changing course in policy.

In the Republican Party, basic principles are shared by most, but there are serious differences among Republicans on many specific issues of policy. But this is not the case among Democrats. Among Democrats, there is uniformity, with most being on the same page on most major policy issues.

Democrats all want to continue spending money and burying the nation deeper in debt, as if this doesn't matter and can go on forever. They are all signed off on the woke worldview of race and sexual identity politics. They are all weak on strong border policy and strict rules for new immigrants. Few Democrats are committed to making the necessary increases in our defense budget to restore the strength of our military. And they practically all are indifferent to the sanctity of life of the unborn.

So, from a policy view, which Democrat runs does not have much practical import.

But what does have import is having a president sitting in the Oval Office for show, when others are really running things.

And that our enemies see weakness and confusion in the leadership in America.

It's why since Joe Biden assumed the presidency the world has become a much more dangerous and unstable place.

