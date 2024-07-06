Biden DOJ's classified docs case against Trump paused pending immunity consideration

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Judge Aileen Cannon has granted Donald Trump's motion to pause his classified documents case in Florida after the Supreme Court decision in his immunity case. The case stems from the Department of Justice's allegation that Trump should not have held onto some classified documents after leaving office. In his defense, Trump has cite the Presidential Records Act.

Journalist Julie Kelly, who has been thorough in her investigations, reported that Cannon has granted the motion. The motion, filed by Trump's legal team, reads: "President Donald J. Trump respectfully submits this motion for (I) leave to file supplemental briefing regarding the implications of Trump v. United States for the pending Presidential-immunity motion, ECF No. 324; and (2) a partial stay of further proceedings-with the exception of the pending gag-order motion, ECF No. 592-until President Trump's motions based on Presidential immunity and the Appointments and Appropriations Clauses are resolved."

The motion from Trump’s legal team further added, "A partial stay that pauses CIPA and other litigation is warranted based on the reasoning in Trump, and such a stay would be consistent with DOJ policies and practices that the Special Counsel's Office claims to be bound by but is largely ignoring. Resolution of these threshold questions is necessary to minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the Presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution. A partial stay is also appropriate to prevent further exploitation of judicial institutions and resources by Executive Branch personnel in connection with the shameful ongoing lawfare campaign."

