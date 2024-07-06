A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden: I got distracted by Trump 'shouting' while I was talking during debate

'I'm not blaming it on that. But I realized that I just wasn't in control'

Published July 6, 2024 at 12:50pm

(BREITBART) – During an interview with ABC News on Friday, President Joe Biden said that he realized he was doing poorly in last week’s presidential debate when he noticed that “even when I was answering a question, even though they turned his mic off,” his opponent, 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, “was still shouting. And I let it distract me.” Biden elaborated that he isn’t blaming that for his performance, but that caused him to realize “that I just wasn’t in control.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “And how quickly did it come to you that you were having that bad night?”

Biden responded, “Well, it came to me that I was having a bad night when I realized that, even when I was answering a question, even though they turned his mic off, he was still shouting. And I let it distract me. I’m not blaming it on that. But I realized that I just wasn’t in control.”

