Biden: I got distracted by Trump 'shouting' while I was talking during debate

(BREITBART) – During an interview with ABC News on Friday, President Joe Biden said that he realized he was doing poorly in last week’s presidential debate when he noticed that “even when I was answering a question, even though they turned his mic off,” his opponent, 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, “was still shouting. And I let it distract me.” Biden elaborated that he isn’t blaming that for his performance, but that caused him to realize “that I just wasn’t in control.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “And how quickly did it come to you that you were having that bad night?”

