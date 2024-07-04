A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Biden-Obama is 'Plan C' ticket

'Would have a much better chance of beating Trump'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 3:49pm
Joe Biden and Barack Obama walk along the West Colonnade of the White House Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after attending an Affordable Care Act event. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden and Barack Obama walk along the West Colonnade of the White House Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after attending an Affordable Care Act event. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – With President Joe Biden today dismissing critics of his poor debate performance with former President Donald Trump, a “Plan C” is being urged to help his wounded reelection effort across the finish line first on Election Day. Advocates of “Plan C” said the solution to Trump’s surging campaign and Electoral College advantage is a simple one: replace Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Barack Obama.

“A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” said legal scholar John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Barack Obama is probably one of the few persons whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president, so Plan C might be the least objectionable of a number of very unpopular and dubious options now open to Biden and the Democratic Party,” he said on Thursday.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







42% of internet traffic is generated by AI bots
Man sparks internet outrage after paying $9.35 for Diet Coke at amusement park
Jeff Bezos to save nearly $1 billion in capital gains taxes by not living in Washington State
Biden tells black radio hosts he 'screwed up' at debate
Biden-Obama is 'Plan C' ticket
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×