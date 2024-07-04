Biden-Obama is 'Plan C' ticket

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – With President Joe Biden today dismissing critics of his poor debate performance with former President Donald Trump, a “Plan C” is being urged to help his wounded reelection effort across the finish line first on Election Day. Advocates of “Plan C” said the solution to Trump’s surging campaign and Electoral College advantage is a simple one: replace Vice President Kamala Harris with former President Barack Obama.

“A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” said legal scholar John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School.

“Barack Obama is probably one of the few persons whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president, so Plan C might be the least objectionable of a number of very unpopular and dubious options now open to Biden and the Democratic Party,” he said on Thursday.

