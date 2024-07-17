Joe Biden, in what appears to be an effort to shore up and solidify his leftist voting base, is considering dramatic changes to the U.S. Supreme Court in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Biden, trailing Republican nominee President Donald Trump in most polling these days, has a disorganized party behind him, following his displays of disorientation, confusion and worse in recent appearances, including where he called Ukraine’s leader “President Putin” and his own vice president “Trump.”

Reports explain he wants to interfere in the judiciary by demanding term limits for justices and imposing procedures where the executive or legislative branches could retaliate against justices for actions and opinions they dislike – under the guise of an “enforceable” code of ethics, actions considered to be aimed at undermining the independence of the judiciary.

One report pointed out, “Shaking up the Supreme Court may be Biden’s way of trying to woo progressives back into his camp who are angry about some of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions, including the immunity ruling and the change in federal abortion laws with the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Extremists like U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., have repeatedly attacked the court for its ruling that the Roe v. Wade decision that originally created an abortion “right” in the Constitution was faulty, and its decision that presidents have immunity for most acts while in office.

It was the Washington Post that said its sources confirmed Biden’s pre-election scheme to propose changes to the court as well as push for a constitutional amendment that would eliminate immunity for presidents.

Reports said Biden launched the agenda during an online discussion with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“I’m going to need your help on the Supreme Court … I’m about to come out with a major initiative on limiting the court.”

Trump responded with a statement in which he accused Democrats of “illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court.”

He said, “The Radical Left Democrats are desperately trying to ‘Play the Ref’ by calling for an illegal and unConstitutional attack on our SACRED United States Supreme Court. The reason that these Communists are so despondent is that their unLawful Witch Hunts are failing everywhere. The Democrats are attempting to interfere in the Presidential Election, and destroy our Justice System, by attacking their Political Opponent, ME, and our Honorable Supreme Court. We have to fight for our Fair and Independent Courts, and protect our Country. MAGA2024!”

Democrats have taken to openly bashing individual justices who make decisions that don’t align with the Democrat Party agenda. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for example, took a microphone at a pro-abortion rally on the steps of the court and individual threatened Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats repeatedly have attacked conservative justices for their friendships, their travels, and more, even though when the late Ruth Ginsburg was a justice – and openly berated then-candidate Donald Trump – they ignored such political and ethical issues.

A report pointed out, “Biden’s desire to take some action comes as he desperately tries to win back confidence from his own party in the wake of his disastrous debate performance last month. Since then, Democratic donors, lawmakers and famous figures have publicly called for him to step aside to allow another Democratic candidate to top the ticket.”

Kelly Shackelford, chief of the influential First Liberty Institute, reminded Americans that Biden himself once called interfering with the court a “bonehead” idea.

“Transforming the Supreme Court into another partisan body would destroy the independence of the judiciary and threaten the civil liberties of all Americans. Joe Biden once said that changing the structure of the court was ‘a bonehead idea’ that would ‘put in question … the independence of the … Supreme Court.’ He was right. The last thing we need in this country right now is a Supreme Court coup that would threaten judicial independence and our democratic republic. This is a radical attempt by a desperate politician.”

He reported polling shows 72% of Americans say the politicization of the Supreme Court threatens judicial independence and 69% do not want Congress taking over and setting rules for judicial ethics.

NBC News’ chief political analyst Chuck Todd said the reports are signs of Biden’s “desperation.”

“Look at the desperation in the air for Joe Biden right now,” Todd said. “All of the sudden, out of nowhere, he’s trying to do a Supreme Court reform for another way of playing to the left, because right now his biggest supporters are progressives. Because those that are in swing districts, they want him off [the ticket].”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!