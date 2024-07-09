Biden 'strongly opposes' bill cracking down on illegal aliens voting

By Jason Hopkins

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration came out swinging against a bill that seeks to strengthen current law allowing only American citizens to participate in federal elections.

The White House said it “strongly opposes” the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act in a formal statement released Monday. The White House statement ripped the GOP-led bill for allegedly being based on “easily disproven falsehoods” and claimed that laws are already in place to prevent noncitizens from voting in federal elections.

“This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls,” the White House stated. “The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended — it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in Federal elections.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Do Democrats in power actually WANT illegal immigrants to vote in U.S. elections? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (15 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The White House instead encouraged Republican lawmakers to support the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, led by Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy and co-sponsored by dozens of other House Republicans, would require states to obtain proof of citizenship in person when registering anyone to vote and require states to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls, according to a press release.