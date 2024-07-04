Biden tells black radio hosts he 'screwed up' at debate

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden told two black radio hosts that he regrets and wants to move on from his dismal performance at the first 2024 presidential debate.

Numerous Democratic donors, lawmakers, and voters reacted to the debate by expressing doubts about Biden’s continued viability as a candidate and openly discussed replacing him atop the Democratic ticket with Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), or a host of other, younger Democratic politicians.

Biden sat for both interviews, recorded Wednesday with WMCS in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and WURD in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The discussions aired Thursday morning on Independence Day. On WURD, host Andrea Lawful-Sanders pressed the president on whether voters should be concerned about Biden’s age and mental faculties, based on his performance last Thursday, to which he responded, “No.”

