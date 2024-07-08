Biden tells Democrats on Capitol Hill he refuses to step down

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Tony Kinnett

The Daily Signal

President Joe Biden informed House and Senate Democrats that he would be staying in the presidential race as the Democratic nominee in a letter Monday morning. This letter follows on the heels of calls for the president to step down after a disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump last month.

Biden’s “old and weak” demeanor in the presidential debate hosted by CNN inflamed an already growing public relations “nightmare” for the Biden/Harris Campaign, whose polling numbers against Trump were already tenuous due, in part, to videos in which the president appeared lost and forgetful at fundraisers and international ceremonies

According to a recent Wall Street Journal poll, over 80% of Americans believe that Biden is too old to seek reelection.

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign. It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

Replacements suggested by leading liberal officials, journalists, and pundits include Vice President Kamala Harris, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Governors Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

This letter to congressional Democrats isn’t Biden’s first rebuttal against the growing calls for his resignation.

On a July 5 rally in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden stated that he would defeat Trump “in 2020,” appearing to misspeak as he attempted to claim he would win reelection in 2024.

Good news, kids. Biden’s going to win again in 2020. ? pic.twitter.com/dDUmWeaOi5 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 5, 2024

Biden’s letter cited the Democratic primaries, where Democrats chose him to be their nominee for president.

“Do we now just say this process didn’t matter? That the voters don’t have a say? I decline to do that,” he wrote.

Biden resolved in his conclusion to defeat “Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”

