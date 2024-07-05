A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden tells doctors they must provide certain abortions

Requires Medicaid/Medicare hospitals to provide 'necessary stabilizing treatment' in emergency

Published July 5, 2024 at 11:47am

(TOWNHALL) – This week, President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sent a letter doctor and hospital associations stating that they must perform “emergency abortions.” According to the Associated Press, the letter was signed by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. A copy of the letter was obtained by the outlet.

“No pregnant woman or her family should have to even begin to worry that she could be denied the treatment she needs to stabilize her emergency medical condition in the emergency room,” the letter said.

“And yet, we have heard story after story describing the experiences of pregnant women presenting to hospital emergency departments with emergency medical conditions and being turned away because medical providers were uncertain about what treatment they were permitted to provide,” it added.

